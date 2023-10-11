Fayetteville police officer arrested Tuesday has first appearance in court

A Fayetteville police officer who was arrested Tuesday had his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Izreal Terrell Gear-Johnson, 23, of the 3300 block of Galleria Drive off Pamalee Drive, was arrested at the main police station on Hay Street at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, an arrest report said. He is charged with two counts of willfully failing to discharge duties, and one count each of common law obstruction of justice, conspiracy and maintaining a dwelling for keeping controlled substances, jail records show.

Gear-Johnson's first appearance took place at 2:30 p.m., with Judge Lou Olivera presiding. Members of law enforcement packed the courtroom in attendance for his appearance.

Gear-Johnson listened with his arms folded as the courtroom went over his charges to determine his release.

Olivera granted Gear-Johnson his release but listed strict terms. Gear-Johnson must stay in Cumberland County and undergo Fayetteville Police Department monitoring. He also has a curfew in place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., as well as no contact with minors, guns or drugs.

Gear-Johnson was being held on $100,000 bail prior to his release. He plans to hire an attorney for his next court date, which is scheduled for Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.

A press conference was held Tuesday in reference to the officer's arrest. Chief Kemberle Braden said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also looking at the case to see if federal charges are warranted. The department is also conducting an internal investigation, Braden said.

