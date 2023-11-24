Fayetteville police officer fatally shoots man on Murchison Road on Thursday

An officer with the Fayetteville Police Department shot and killed a man during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Murchison Road, according to a news release.

The Police Department said the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. after officers stopped a vehicle in the area of New Life Ministries and Colvin Funeral Homes in the 2000 block of Murchison Road.

"During the traffic stop, a physical altercation between officers and the driver occurred. The altercation resulted in an officer discharging their weapon," the release said. The man was pronounced dead.

The identity of the shooting victim and further details were not released. The officer's name was also not released.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a probe into the shooting, the release said.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police officer shot and killed man on Murchison Road