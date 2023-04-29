Fayetteville police officer and his wife found shot to death at their home

A Fayetteville police officer and his wife were found dead in their home on Friday night, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police Chief Kem Braden identified the two victims as Officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez and Yenitza Arroyo Torres.

According to Braden, Tavarez-Rodriguez failed to report for work at 6 p.m. After police supervisors were unable to reach him by phone, they sent a car to his house. At a press conference Friday, Braden said he was notified of the deaths around 7 p.m.

“Both had sustained gunshot wounds,” he said.

Tavarez-Rodriguez had been with the department since June 2021, FPD said. Braden added that he was scheduled to return to work Friday following a “cycle of days off.”

“Based on the incident involving a current and active Fayetteville police officer, the State Bureau of Investigation was requested and has assumed a criminal investigation,” Braden told reporters in a press confer.

According to Braden, Tavarez-Rodriguez was retired from the military. Braden was not aware of any issues in the officer’s personal life that may have played a role in the deaths.