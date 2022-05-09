Fayetteville police open third homicide investigation in as many days

Fayetteville police investigate the scene where a man was found dead with apparent injuries near Ray Avenue and Mason Street early Monday, May 9, 2022.

Fayetteville experienced its third homicide in as many days after a man was found dead early Monday morning on Ray Avenue, officials said.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers were called the corner of Ray Avenue and Mason Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. after a passerby found a man’s body lying on the sidewalk.

The victim, who had apparent injuries, was found outside a vacant former bank across Ray Avenue from Festival Park. His identity was being withheld until investigators located next of kin.

By late Monday morning, police and cadets searched the area for evidence. Black screens blocked the view of the immediate crime scene in front of the building's front doors.

Monday morning’s homicide was the third since Saturday when two people were killed in unrelated shootings.

Fayetteville Police recruits walk the grass area near where a man was found dead near the corner of Ray Avenue and Mason Street on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Sierra Harper, 22, was shot at about 12:44 p.m. outside her Gordon Way home after a dispute with at least two other people, an official said. She later died at the hospital.

Warrants were issued against Jaylin Sadiq McLaughlin, 22, charging him with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the Harper killing. As of Monday morning, McLaughlin has not been arrested, an official said.

Related coverage:

Then on Saturday evening, Lee Otis Evans Jr., 18, was shot and killed behind an apartment complex on Treetop Lane off north Ramsey Street.

The assailant, in that case, has not been arrested, police said.

Additionally, police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Bragg Boulevard that happened early Sunday morning.

Moises Hernandez, 30, was apparently struck by a vehicle as he walked in the road near Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway, police said.

The suspect vehicle, possibly a light-colored Dodge pickup truck, was captured on traffic camera in the area, police said.

Story continues

Anyone with information in any of these cases can submit anonymous tips to Crimestoppers by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Anyone with information in the Ray Avenue death Monday morning can contact Detective J. Olsen at 910-709-1958.

Military & crime editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

Support local journalism with a subscription to The Fayetteville Observer. Click the "subscribe" link at the top of this article.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police open third murder investigation in 3 days