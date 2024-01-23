Fayetteville police radio details fatal shooting of man by police

A Fayetteville police officer said her taser malfunctioned during a Thanksgiving Day traffic stop where a police officer shot and killed a motorist, according to newly released police radio traffic.

Demarcus Brodie, 49, was pronounced dead following the shooting in the 2000 block of Murchison Road about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Police say Brodie assaulted officers who attempted to detain him during a traffic stop. The reason for the traffic stop has not been revealed.

At a news conference the following day, Police Chief Kemberle Braden said Officer Dillion Hoke, with the department since 2016, was the shooter. Braden said Hoke was placed on administrative leave and the State Bureau of Investigation was conducting a probe into the incident.

On Friday, the Fayetteville Police Department denied repeated requests for information on Hoke's status, stating it was not a public record under state law. That contention appears to be in direct conflict with the state Public Record statute and the department's announcement that Hoke was on leave.

Friday afternoon, city spokesperson Loren Bymer confirmed Hoke remains on paid administrative leave.

Dispatch audio

In 18 minutes of 911 audio released recently by the Fayetteville Police Department of the car-to-car police radio traffic, an officer said an "investigative stop" was being made on a vehicle on Murchison Road near Jasper Street. Then, a female officer repeatedly shouted the code for emergency traffic that alerts all others to stop communicating on the channel, followed by a male officer reporting shots had been fired.

Seconds later, the frantic female officer also reported shots fired, "We need fire department emergency traffic!"

All available officers, Emergency Medical Services and the Fayetteville Fire Department were asked to respond to the scene and

At one point, the female officer tried to explain what happened.

"I pulled out my taser and it didn't work," she said.

"Confirming you shot the suspect?" the dispatcher asked.

"10-4," the officer confirmed.

Braden made no mention at the news conference of a female officer being involved.

According to the dispatch log, a firefighter reported at 4:40 p.m. that CPR was in progress.

Murchison Road was shut down in the area by 4:43 p.m., the record indicates.

All police units, both day shift and night shift, were asked to go to the scene of the shooting with one officer stating over the radio, "Nobody goes home until we figure this out.”

A spokeswoman for the SBI did not immediately respond to an email Monday requesting information on the status of the investigation.

