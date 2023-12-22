Fayetteville police seize $62K, drugs and weapons; one person arrested

A Fayetteville man, out on bail on drug trafficking charges from July, was arrested again Wednesday after police say officers seized drugs, weapons and thousands in cash from his home.

K'Juan Shiheem Sinclair, 30, is facing three new counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count each of trafficking opiates, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for the use/sale of controlled substances, court records show.

The Fayetteville Police Department displays drugs, guns and money seized from a home in the 3200 block of Nontucket Lane on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, U.S. Marshals arrested Sinclair at his home in the 3200 block of Nontucket Lane, the release said. During the service of two search warrants, Fayetteville Police, with the assistance of the Hope Mills Police Department, seized 369 grams of codeine, 5.73 pounds of marijuana, two firearms and $62,665, a news release said.

Sinclair was booked into the Cumberland County jail with bail set at $50,000.

Police said that at the time of Wednesday's arrest, Sinclair was out on bail after being charged July 12 with four counts of trafficking heroin and several counts of felony possession. In that case, he was released from jail on bail two days after his arrest.

