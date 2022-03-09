Fayetteville police sergeant charged with assault in use of Taser on handcuffed man

Cumberland County Detention Center.

A Fayetteville police sergeant was arrested last week on allegations he repeatedly used a stun gun on a handcuffed man.

Sgt. Francis Allen Terry, 52, was jailed March 3 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in the Feb. 26 incident inside the Cumberland County Detention Center.

According to Fayetteville Police Department records and the warrant information in Terry's arrest, Zachary Allen Brown was in custody at the jail that morning on suspicion of drunken driving after an accident.

The arrest warrant states that after Brown refused a breathalyzer test to determine his blood-alcohol content, officers obtained a warrant to draw blood and Terry was asked to respond to the jail.

Upon Terry's arrival, the warrant states, he advised Brown that a judge had ordered his blood be drawn and Brown again refused to comply.

"Mr. Brown ... did not display pre-combative behavior or indicators and was only verbally non-compliant," the warrant states. "Mr. Brown was not a physical threat to FPD Sgt. F. Terry, other FPD Officers present, or the Lead Paramedic that was present."

Terry then allegedly ordered Brown — whose hands were cuffed in front of him — to stand up from the chair in which he was sitting and turn his back to Terry.

"At that time FPD Sgt. F. Terry drew his department issued Taser X2 and gave the verbal warning 'Taser, Taser, Taser.' FPD Sgt. F. Terry deployed the Taser X2 into the back of Mr. Brown and cycled the weapon," the warrant said.

Brown did not react to the stun, nor did he turn around or "engage with FPD Sgt. F. Terry or the other officers present," according to the warrant.

Terry then allegedly cycled another round of the stun gun and Brown still did not react, the warrant states. The third time that Terry reportedly cycled the weapon, Brown appeared to tense up and Terry allegedly instructed the other officers to "catch him before he falls."

Three officers "assisted" Brown to the ground, the warrant states, at which time Terry reportedly cycled the Taser two more times.

"After the fifth cycle of the Taser X2, the Search Warrant for a sample of Mr. Brown's blood was executed," the warrant states.

"Mr. Brown did not assault or attempt to assault Sgt. F. Terry or other FPD Officers present, or the Lead Paramedic at any time before, during, or after the five (5) cycles of the Taser X2 deployed by FPD Sgt. F. Terry."

The arrest warrant information said the use of the Taser "constitutes an Assault with a Deadly Weapon against a person already in handcuffs and physically compliant at that moment."

