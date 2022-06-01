Fayetteville police shot at while attempting to serve search warrant Wednesday

Fayetteville police officers serving a search warrant on a home Spokane Drive home Wednesday morning were shot at by people inside the home, an official said. No one was injured.

Fayetteville police officers serving a search warrant Wednesday at home in a trailer park on Spokane Drive were shot at by people inside the home, an official said.

The shooting happened shortly about 10 a.m. as members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Emergency Response Team served a “high-risk” search warrant on an individual they described as a violent felon at the Golden Gate Mobile Home Park,

“During the operation, officers outside of the residence were shot at by suspects inside of the residence. No injuries were reported,” according to a news release from the Police Department.

Sgt. Jeremy Glass said four people inside the home were detained within 30 minutes. Their names were not released. Police never returned fire, he said.

“Members of the Emergency Response Team are highly trained in high-risk operations and de-escalation techniques. Officers were able to resume the operation,” the release said.

Glass noted that members of the Police Department’s hostage negotiation team regularly attend high-risk warrant services.

As of 1:30 p.m., no charges had been filed against the four detained, though charges are anticipated. Glass said.

