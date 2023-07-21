Fayetteville PWC announces new CEO/general manager

Timothy "Tim" Bryant will be the 10th CEO and general manager of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission, the public utility announced Friday.

The Fayetteville PWC provides electric, water and sewer services to the Fayetteville and Cumberland County area.

Mick Noland has served as the interim CEO and general manager since September, following the August resignation of former CEO Elaina Ball, the release said.

Bryant, who comes from Florida Power and Light Company and has more than 25 years of utility experience, will start his new role Aug. 14, according to a news release.

“The Commission conducted an extensive search for an Energy Executive who has extraordinary leadership acumen, unrivaled passion for people and the community, and a strong knowledge of the shifting and evolving regulatory and technical challenges that lie ahead for the utility industry,” PWC Chairwoman Ronna Garrett said in the release. “Tim Bryant meets all those descriptors and brings proven leadership, technical expertise and a connection to North Carolina that makes him a perfect fit for our hometown utility and our community. I am confident that Tim become an integral part of the PWC team and Fayetteville.”

Bryant's most recently served as director of external affairs for FPL, where he worked as a liaison between the utility — the largest in the United States — and its stakeholders in the development of power generation, transmission, distribution, economic development, community relations and environmental across Florida, the release said.

Bryant earned a degree in mechanical engineering from North Carolina State University and a Master of Business administration from Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas. He is a former commissioned officer in the Army National Guard, where he served more than 12 years in Kansas and North Carolina, according to the release.

“It is my honor and privilege to join PWC!” Bryant said in the release. “My family and I are extremely excited to come back home, to North Carolina and look forward to contributing to the on-going success of PWC and the greater Fayetteville community.”

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville Public Works Commission announces Tim Bryant as new CEO