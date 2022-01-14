Fayetteville releases first 3 videos from Jason Walker shooting; more video due later

In this still from a video of the aftermath, medics tend to a fatally wounded Jason Walker as he lies near the back tires of a Ford F-150 that was driven by an off-duty county sheriff's lieutenant who shot him. A 'black box' in the truck that records impacts, would not register if the vehicle hit a pedestrian, an expert said.

Fayetteville officials have released three police body camera videos from the scene of where resident Jason Walker was shot to death this past Saturday by an off-duty lieutenant with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The three videos total a little under five minutes in length and include officer interactions with witnesses.

A news release from city Corporate Communications Director Jodi Phelps says the city is petitioning the court for permission to release all video from the scene, about 20 hours in all. The videos first have to be redacted to protect private information that the people people interviewed provided to officers, such as social security numbers, she said.

Police Chief Gina Hawkins has previously said she wants all of the video made public in the interest of government transparency.

The shooting of Walker by Lt. Jeffrey Hash has been highly controversial, with daily protests since Sunday by people who assert Hash was wrong to use deadly force against Walker.

Hash was driving in his pickup truck with his wife and daughter on Saturday afternoon on Bingham Drive in western Fayetteville when he encountered Walker attempting to cross the street in front of him.

Hash came to a stop — there are conflicting accounts of whether or not Hash’s truck struck Walker — and the police said a witness reported that Walker jumped onto the hood of Hash’s truck, broke off a windshield wiper and began hitting the windshield with the broken wiper.

Hash is heard in a bystander’s video made moments later saying he was trying to protect his wife and daughter when he shot Walker. He also says this in a recording of call to 911 to report the incident.

