Fayetteville saw 18% decrease in homicides in first quarter of 2023, police chief says

Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden presented the department's first-quarter report to the Fayetteville City Council on Monday, revealing an 18% decrease in homicides from 2022 and an overall decrease of nearly 8% in crime in the city.

Braden said the decrease in crimes and nearly 38% increase in arrests was a good sign.

“That means your people are out there fighting crime,” he said.

Braden cautioned that the changes noted in Monday’s report would seem more statistically significant than they were because there was only a small amount of data to go off of, given that the report stemmed from numbers for just the first quarter of the year.

Trends in homicides

The city saw nine homicides by the end of the first quarter on March 31, an 18% decrease compared to the 11 homicides in Fayetteville during 2022’s first quarter.

Braden noted that 66% of homicide suspects in the first quarter of 2023 were between 18 and 35.

“It’s something we’ll monitor,” he said.

One particular area of concern for the department was the ages of those killed, Braden said.

“The bulk majority of our victims first quarter were less than 18 years old,” he said.

According to the presentation, 30% of homicide victims were under 18, 20% were between 18 and 25, 20% were 26 to 35, 20% were 36 to 45 and 10% were over 45.

“I can say three of the victims in the first quarter were toddler-age or below, and that’s attributed to child abuse and assaults within the family unit,” Braden noted.

Domestic violence

To tackle the problem of domestic violence in the city, all patrol officers were retrained in January on domestic violence responses and the department created a brochure of resources to be given to victims, Braden said.

“We know that a lot of times our victims are hesitant to take the help that we offer the night of,” he said.

The department will also be filling two vacancies for detectives specializing in domestic violence cases, Braden said.

A new partnership between the department and the Phoenix Center, which offers help to victims of domestic violence in Cumberland County, saw officers refer 179 victims to the center from April 3 to April 27 by providing staff with victims’ phone numbers, according to the presentation. Of the 131 phone numbers that worked, 12.21% of victims received services, 6.87% were interested in services and 15.27% were not interested in services, the presentation stated.

That partnership began in February, Braden said.

Department turnover

One area Braden is monitoring is turnover rates within the department, he said Monday. As of March 31, the Police Department had 553 employees — 300 of which are officers — compared to the 630 positions afforded in its budget.

The first quarter of 2023 saw an increase in turnover from 2022, with a 7.7% turnover rate last year and a 10.7% turnover rate in 2023, according to the presentation.

Turnover rates will be monitored from quarter to quarter, Braden said.

Use of force

Use of force incidents remained a point of concern for council members Monday. According to Braden's presentation, the department saw 16 use-of-force incidents in 2023's first quarter, an increase of two from 2022.

A breakdown of those incidents showed that in 58.8% of those incidents, force was used on Black people.

Councilman Mario Benavente said the higher rates of force being used against Black people was concerning and used the opportunity to call once more for an office of community safety in the city.

"70% of the time that we use force, it's against Black citizens here in Fayetteville," Benavente said. "It's not just on Chief Braden and his staff to address all this stuff."

