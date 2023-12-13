Fayetteville settles hostile workplace claims by former police chief for $200K

F.T. Norton, Fayetteville Observer
·3 min read

The city of Fayetteville has agreed to a settlement with former Police Chief Gina Hawkins after Hawkins threatened legal action this summer, alleging she was subjected to a hostile work environment based on her race and gender during her time in office.

According to the terms of the agreement released by the city Tuesday, Hawkins is to receive $140,000 for emotional distress and her attorney, Hairston Lane, is to receive $60,000 for attorneys fees and costs.

"The Parties agree that neither this Agreement nor the furnishing of the consideration for the Agreement shall be deemed or construed at any time for any purpose as an admission by (the city) of wrongdoing or evidence of any liability or unlawful conduct of any kind," according to the document.

On Hawkins' behalf, Lane sent a Demand Letter to City Manager Doug Hewett in August in which Hawkins threatened legal action, alleging she was subjected to sexist and racist behavior during her tenure as police chief, which ran from 2017 to Jan. 31, 2023, when she resigned.

As part of the agreement, which was signed by the parties Monday, Hawkins has agreed to release the city from any future claims against it, its employees or elected officials.

The arrangement also requires that Hawkins "refrain from making statements that are disparaging, demeaning or defamatory" against the city, including statements on social media, in blogs, by text or by email.

In the adverse, the city will "instruct all City Council Members, including outgoing Council Members, to not disparage or otherwise communicate any information that is or reasonably could be harmful to Ms. Hawkins' reputation."

"Nothing in this provision prohibits the City from making truthful statements to any Court or government authority or as otherwise required or permitted by law." It states that should the city receive inquiries concerning Hawkins the city "shall state her job capacities, that she resigned voluntarily, and any other information which is considered public record under North Carolina law."

Hawkins allegations

Hawkins alleged in her letter that:

• During a video meeting that took place in 2020 around the time of the civil unrest against police brutality nationwide and locally, Mayor Mitch Colvin "continuously screamed at the Chief regarding police operations and the safe deployment of personnel," during a video meeting.

• Councilman Johnny Dawkins made "racial epithets regarding COVID" and also screamed at Hawkins in front of the entire council because he didn't agree with her handling of the protests.

• While attending a 2022 Police Foundation Ball, Dawkins approached the then-chief and asked her about a rumor that she'd had an affair with a council member. "It was offensive and a direct example of the culture created by council members spread lies about her as a female and being in a relationship with another council member," the letter states.

• In early 2022, during a strategic planning meeting with all of the council and other city employees, Councilman Mario Benevante "verbally attacked" Hawkins "regarding conversations and opinions about priorities for the city. Hawkins said Benayente did not treat anyone else in that manner and when he was asked what his objective was, he allegedly stated, "my objective is to take you down, I am going to get you," the letter said.

She also claimed she was investigating a belief that a member of the City Council member contacted a prospective employer to recommend she not be hired.

The agreement states the payments will be made within 30 days of receiving tax documents from Hawkins and Lane.

Should Hawkins violate the terms of the agreement, the document states, she "shall return back to the city 90% of the payments."

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville settles hostile workplace claims by Gina Hawkins for $200K

