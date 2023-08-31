Fayetteville shooting early Thursday on Plum Street injures two juveniles

Two juveniles were injured in a shooting early Thursday in a neighborhood off of downtown Ramsey Street, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a release.

According to the release, officers were called to the 300 block of Plum Street at 12:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting. There, police located two juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating, according to the release.

Further details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. O’Hara at 910-605-6393. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); by visiting the website at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org; or by downloading the free "P3 Tips" app for mobile devices.

