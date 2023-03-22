Fayetteville woman accused of embezzling funds from E.E. Smith Alumni group

A Fayetteville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly embezzling money from a local high school’s alumni association, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ivy Monique Smith, 51, of Fayetteville, is charged with larceny by employee, according to a news release. Smith is accused of stealing $17,805.36 from the National Association of E.E. Smith Alumni and Friends between Dec. 15, 2021, and July 14, the release said.

The theft was discovered July 21 and reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 4, according to the incident report.

A Fayetteville woman was arrested Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after allegedly embezzling more than $17,000 from E.E. Smith High School's alumni association, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Smith turned herself in with her attorney and received $5,000 unsecured bail, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Financial Crimes Sgt. D. Frankart at 910-677-5565 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville woman charged in theft from alumni group