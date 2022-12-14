Fayetteville woman arrested in fatal shooting of boyfriend on Tamarack Drive

A Fayetteville Police Department vehicle sits outside an apartment building on Tamarack Drive on Tuesday where a man was fatally shot earlier in the day. A Fayetteville woman was arrested in the man's killing.

A Fayetteville woman was arrested in the fatal shooting Tuesday morning of her boyfriend, police said.

Amanda Deloris Kelly, 30, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Derek Samuel Spell, 34, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. She was arrested at 6:45 p.m., the arrest report states.

Spell was shot about 10:15 a.m. during a “domestic disturbance” in an apartment the couple shared in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive off Rosehill Road, the release said.

Spell was hit once in the chest as the couple struggled over a handgun, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Related:Man fatally shot on Tamarack Drive in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning

Kelly's bail in the Cumberland County jail was set at $20,000 secured, the release said.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville woman charged in boyfriend's fatal shooting