Fayetteville woman arrested this week for allegedly getting onto a school bus

A Fayetteville woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly boarding a Cumberland County school bus near Ireland Drive earlier in the week, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Tawana Chevon Watson, 33, is charged with trespassing in the Dec. 12 incident, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, Watson allegedly boarded bus 827 when it stopped at Fox Grove Circle to pick up Mary McArthur Elementary School students. Lt. Patrice Bogetey said Watson was repeatedly asked to leave before eventually getting off the bus.

The bus driver reported the incident when she arrived at school, according to the release.

Watson was arrested Thursday morning and was released later the same day on a written promise to appear, according to the release.

"We want to inform the public and parents that school personnel and students have a right to be on the bus and are the only ones allowed to be on the bus," the release said. "While parents can walk their children to the bus, they cannot enter it."

The Sheriff's Office said that similar trespassing incidents occur several times each year and have become an increasing issue.

It was not immediately clear if Watson was a parent of a child on the bus.

