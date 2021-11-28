Fayetteville woman charged in Baby Macy murder case released from jail

Jeanie Ditty at the grave of her daughter, 2-year-old Macy Grace Ditty, with an image of Macy edited in.

A woman charged in the 2015 death of her 2-year-old daughter was released from jail on an unsecured $25,000 bond last week. She remained in jail after her 2020 trial ended in a hung jury.

Jeanie Kassandra Ditty, 29, is accused of killing her daughter, Macy Grace Ditty, in December 2015. She was released from the Cumberland County jail about 8 p.m. Monday.

Ditty called 911 on Dec. 2, 2015, and said that Macy was vomiting, struggling to breathe and appeared to be semiconscious or unconscious, evidence presented at trial stated.

Doctors at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center found severe brain damage and bruising all over Macy’s body. Macy was taken off life support two days later. She was kept on life support until her father, a soldier, could return from overseas to see her one last time.

Ditty was arrested and charged in the killing in March 2016 alongside a man she described as her fiancé, Zachary Earl Keefer.

All charges against Keefer were dismissed in November 2019 after new medical evidence determined Keefer could not have caused the injuries to Macy's body and head based on the time in which the injuries were suffered.

In March 2020, a trial in which Ditty was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse ended in a hung jury, with 10 jurors convinced that Ditty was guilty and two who didn't think the prosecution's evidence was sufficient enough to convict her.

The two charges are still pending.

Since the trial, both the defense and the prosecution have changed hands.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office recused itself from the case in 2018 due to possible conflicts of interest within the office, District Attorney Billy West said.

The case was then handed over to the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys and was prosecuted by Julie Wolf Hejazi during the 2020 trial. Since the trial, Hejazi has left the conference and the lead prosecutor in the case is now Lisa Coltrain.

After the mistrial, attorney and former Public Defender Bernard Condlin recused himself as Ditty's lawyer. Meleaha Kimrey is now the lead defense attorney.

On Nov. 17 of this year, Kimrey filed a motion to enforce a plea offer made to Ditty before the trial, in which she would plead guilty to accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and receive an active sentence of 3 years 8 months to 5 years 5 months in prison.

Attorney Bernard Condlin stands next to Jeanie Ditty during a first appearance hearing at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Monday, March 28, 2016. Ditty is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 2-year old Macy Ditty.

According to the executive director of the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, Kimberly Spahos, Ditty is not currently scheduled to enter a plea and will likely be back in court early 2022.

No motions were filed to change Ditty's bond prior to her release, Spahos said.

Kimrey was not immediately available to confirm exactly why Ditty's bond was made unsecured.

Crime Reporter Jack Boden can be reached at jboden@gannett.com.

