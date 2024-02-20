Fayetteville woman charged with first degree murder in November shooting

A woman was arrested Sunday and charged with murder in the November shooting of a man that led to his death in December, the Fayetteville Police Department said Monday.

Heather Shontell Lindsay, 33, of Fayetteville, is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 15 shooting of Andre Allen Lewis, 44, a release from the Police Department said. Lewis died Dec. 18 from the injuries he suffered during the shooting, according to the release.

Lewis was found shot in a vehicle in the 1100 block of Center Street in the Massey Hill neighborhood, three blocks from his Dallas Street home.

Lindsay is being held at the Cumberland County jail Tuesday without bail, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police: Heather Lindsay charged with murder of Andre Lewis