Fayetteville woman charged with misdemeanor in fatal Hope Mills Road wreck Monday

police lights

A misdemeanor charge of death by motor vehicle was filed against the at-fault driver in a fatal wreck Monday in Fayetteville.

Kellie Mason, 34, of Aspen Circle, is also charged with failure to maintain lane control and driving while license revoked in the 5:59 p.m. wreck that claimed the life of Charles Coleman, 48, of Hope Mills, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police said Mason was southbound on Hope Mills Road in a 2013 GMC Terrain SUV when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with Coleman’s northbound 2017 Honda sedan near Hayden Lane.

Coleman was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville NC crash that killed Charles Coleman results in charges