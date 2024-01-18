Fayetteville woman dies following Ramsey Street wreck

A 72-year-old woman became Fayetteville's fourth announced traffic fatality of 2024 following a Ramsey Street wreck Wednesday.

Wanda Eldridge, 72, of Fayetteville. was pronounced dead at the hospital following the head-on collision on Ramsey Street just after 5 p.m., the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, Eldridge was traveling south on Ramsey Street in a gold Hyundai sedan when a northbound white Hyundai SUV, driven by Wilburn Bell, 72, of Fayetteville, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with Eldridge's vehicle near Peace Street.

According to the release, "charges will be forthcoming."

The two Hyundai vehicles involved in the head-on collision that claimed one life in the area of Ramsey Street and Peace Street in Fayetteville, Jan. 17, 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at 910-987-4510. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477), visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

