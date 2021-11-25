Fayetteville woman sexually assaulted by man armed with crossbow on English Court

A man armed with a crossbow sexually assaulted a woman Sunday in Fayetteville, a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department said.

According to police, the assailant forced his way into a home in the 800 block of English Court and assaulted the lone female resident, the release said. The woman called 911 at 5:19 p.m.

The man was described as black, 6 feet tall with a thin build and grayish goatee. He was wearing a woodland-pattern camouflage jacket, black pants and was carrying a Mossy Oak-pattern crossbow, the release said.

"The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect and asks that all citizens, particularly females, remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings when walking and/or traveling alone," the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or by calling 910-483- TIPS (8477).

