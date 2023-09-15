Fayetteville woman slain in home, man kills self in Moore County, officials say

A man suspected of killing a woman Thursday night in her Fayetteville home, shot and killed himself about 40 minutes later in Moore County, officials said.

The body of Jessica Moore, 35, was found shortly after 10 p.m. on a couch inside her home in the 3200 block of Kentyre Drive, according the Fayetteville Police Department. Police said the killer left shortly after the woman was slain.

Forty minutes later, according to the Southern Pines Police Department, an officer there stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. When the officer approached, a news release said, the driver was found "slumped over and suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Crime scene tape and Fayetteville Police Department vehicles blocks Kentyre Drive on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, after a woman was found dead in a home there. The man suspected of killing her then killed himself in Moore County, Southern Pines police said.

Southern Pines police later learned the vehicle was being sought in the Fayetteville killing the release said.

The man's name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, according to officials.

