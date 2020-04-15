FB Financial Corporation Announces 2020 First Quarter Earnings Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FB Financial Corporation ("FB Financial" or "the Company") (NYSE:FBK) announced today that it will release its 2020 first quarter results of operations on Monday, April 27, 2020, after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 to discuss its first quarter results of operations, and the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1631/33951. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the listen only dial-in number is 844-394-5144, confirmation code 6172106. For those unable to listen live, a 12 month online replay of the webcast will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast. A link to these events can be found on the Company's website at investors.firstbankonline.com.

About FB Financial Corporation

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 73 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, North Alabama, North Georgia and Central Kentucky and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $6.4 billion in assets.

