FB trophy presentation x2

Jio Financial Services, the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries-backed financial services firm, has started its lending and insurance businesses and plans to rapidly broaden its offerings as billionaire Mukesh Ambani expands the ever-so-wide tentacles of his oil-to-telecom empire. The market has been closely paying attention to Reliance's financial services ambitions for years. Jio Financial Services, which made its public debut in August, said in its annual presentation that it has started to offer personal loans to salaried and self-employed individuals through its MyJio app and 300 stores across India.