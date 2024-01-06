FBI: 3 fugitives arrested in Central Florida exactly 3 years after Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Three people were arrested in Lake County in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot, according to FBI Tampa.

This comes three years after people stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The FBI said they executed three federal arrest warrants Saturday morning at a Groveland ranch.

The “Jan. 6 fugitives” were identified as Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III.

FBI officials said they will appear in federal court in Ocala on Monday, Jan. 8.

Read: 3 years since Jan. 6 attack: Supreme Court to decide if Trump can be banned from 2024 ballot

There were no other details about the fugitives’ capture.

Hutchinson and the Pollocks were wanted on charges from the insurrection since the summer of 2021.

Jonathan Pollock faces federal charges of assaulting law enforcement during the attack.

The FBI offered a reward of up to $30,000 for Jonathan Pollock’s capture.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.