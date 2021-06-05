FBI, ABQ unit target Brew Town Locos

Jun. 5—FBI agents raided the homes of suspected members of the Brew Town Locos street gang this week, seizing 3 pounds of methamphetamine and more than a dozen firearms, including a machine gun.

The gang, also referred to as BTL in court documents, allegedly receives Fentanyl and other drugs from the Juarez Cartel for distribution in Albuquerque.

Working with the Albuquerque Police gang unit, State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff's office, Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies, the FBI arrested seven alleged members of the gang and associates.

They were charged individually in federal court criminal complaints or held for violating the terms of their supervised release after serving federal prison sentences.

According to search warrant affidavits, the FBI believes members of the Brew Town Locos have been supplying fellow gang members already in federal custody with drugs through the mail and via corrupt jail employees.

The gang has laid claim to a territory in Albuquerque bounded by I-40 to the south, Montano Road to the north, Edith Boulevard to the east, and 12th Street to the west since the early 1970s, according to court records.

But according to the search warrant affidavit, the gang has spread to Grants and Taos.

Brew Town Locos are considered an "old school" multi-generational Albuquerque gang, according to the FBI, in which new members are "born into" the gang or recruited by ranking members.

The search warrant does not outline how the gang is structured, but members wear tattoos of spiders, gang logos and the numbers 107, which are the last three digits of the area's zip code — 87107.

The gang has been the focus of the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force for the last year. Federal documents appear to show agents are trying to build a federal racketeering case against the gang like the RICO Act cases that have led to life sentences in federal prison for members of the notorious Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico (SNM) prison gang over the last six years.

The affidavits refer to shootings Brew Town Locos gang members have been involved in and to a cold case homicide. But the affidavits don't provide much detail on the circumstances or the victims.

Agents find weapons and drugs

Based on the search warrant affidavits, the investigation focused on the activities of David "Flaco" Chavez, 43, and Orlando Roybal, 39, both of whom were among those arrested.

Both men have long criminal arrest histories, and each has felony convictions in state and federal court.

In 2014, Chavez and Roybal were sentenced to federal prison for being felons in possession of firearms and were on supervised release after serving their prison sentences.

Chavez had come to the attention of federal agents in a separate investigation in which they made undercover drug purchases from Chavez.

Roybal's name came up in a DEA investigation of a Mexican national who was selling Fentanyl.

According to the search warrant affidavit, Roybal was one of several Brew Town Locos gang members receiving bulk quantities of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with Fentanyl from Jorge Ochoa-Perez.

Ochoa-Perez is facing federal drug charges of selling thousands of the pills to DEA undercover agents earlier this spring. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The court records in Ochoa-Perez's case do not mention a connection with the Juarez Cartel, but DEA has stated that cartels are responsible for the Fentanyl tablets coming into the United States.

During the search of Roybal's apartment on the 5700 block of Osuna NE, agents found four AR-15 rifles, a shotgun, "one open-bolt" style machine gun, an AK-47 rifle, four pistols, numerous magazines for the firearms, ammunition, about $10,000, 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine and some pills containing suspected Fentanyl.

According to court records, Roybal told federal agents after his arrest he moved out of the old neighborhood and was not "gang banging" anymore.

During the search of Chavez's home on the 4900 block of Olympia NW, agents found four firearms including an AR-rifle.

According to court records, Chavez told agents that he traded drugs for three of the firearms.

Roybal is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and Fentanyl, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. At least one of the charges carries a potential 20-year federal prison sentence.

Chavez has not been formally charged in the latest investigation, but according to court filings, his federal probation officers are seeking to have his supervised release terminated pending the filing of charges from the latest investigation.

Drug trafficking within prison

Prior to the latest arrests, seven alleged members of the Brew Town Locos were being held in the Cibola County Correctional Center near Grants on pending federal charges or violating their conditions of supervised release after serving federal prison sentences.

FBI sources, according to the search warrant affidavits, told agents that gang members were involved in drug trafficking within the federal wing of the county facility.

The members of the Brew Town Locos had formed an alliance with members of the Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico and Mexican national inmates without ties to organized gangs to smuggle in Fentanyl tablets and Suboxone strips into the jail.

According to court records, the drugs were being brought into the jail through fake "legal" mail sent by associates of the Brew Town Locos.

The mail is supposed to resemble mail from law firms representing inmates, but are sent from addresses in the Brew Town neighborhood.

Agents cited incidents in which Suboxone strips had been seized from such mail.

According to the search warrant affidavits, "corrupt jail staff were smuggling drugs into the facility."

Two staff members have been arrested in recent months for bringing drugs into the jail, according to court records.

But those weren't the only drug routes into the jail.

According to the affidavits, "one individual turned himself in on a federal probation violation and successfully smuggled drugs into" the jail.