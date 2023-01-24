FBI accuses North Korean hackers of $100M crypto theft

Ines Kagubare
·1 min read

The FBI confirmed on Monday that North Korean-sponsored hackers known as the Lazarus Group were behind the theft of $100 million worth of cryptocurrency from California-based crypto firm Harmony.

Last year, Harmony reported that unknown hackers stole money from one of its blockchain bridges and that it was working with law enforcement and forensic specialists to identify the perpetrators and retrieve the stolen funds. The company said at the time that it had attempted to reach out to the hackers with an embedded message sent to the culprit’s crypto wallet address.

Harmony’s hack was one of several crypto thefts that occurred last year. Just two months after Harmony was hacked, it was reported that another crypto firm based in California — Nomad — had lost $190 million worth of virtual currency in a series of thefts.

Nomad said at the time that it was “aware of the incident” and was investigating the matter.

“Our goal is to identify the accounts involved and to trace and recover the funds,” the firm said.

Last year, the FBI also blamed the Lazarus Group for stealing about $620 million in cryptocurrency from the virtual game Axie Infinity. The U.S. sanctioned the group in 2019.

Over the last couple of years, North Korean-state sponsored hackers have ramped up their thefts against the cryptocurrency industry, which have worried U.S. officials who fear the stolen money is being used to fund North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

Anne Neuberger, the Biden administration’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, said last year that she was “concerned about North Korea’s cyber capabilities,” adding that the country uses “up to a third of [stolen crypto] funds to fund their missile program.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • At Least Seven People Were Killed In A Shooting In Half Moon Bay, California

    The shooter was identified as 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, and he is in custody.View Entire Post ›

  • 50 rounds fired at a Florida home and 3 people were shot, cops say. Then came a crash

    Here’s what we know so far.

  • Police search for shooter who killed at least three at Washington state Circle K store

    Police say suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, ‘just walked in and started shooting’ and is still at large in a grey or silver sedan

  • Marcos seeks foreign minister talks with China on sea feuds

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday he has proposed to China that the two countries hold talks between their foreign ministers to quickly resolve any new conflicts in the disputed South China Sea, and blamed Chinese actions for the disagreements. Marcos told Philippine TV networks in an interview that Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to his proposal in their talks in Beijing early this month and the two sides are ironing out the details of such an arrangement. There was no immediate reaction from Chinese officials.

  • Revelations grow on Joe Biden's handling of classified documents; here's what we know so far

    The discovery of more documents during an FBI search of President Joe Biden's home raised new questions about his handling of classified information.

  • Man convicted of attempted second-degree murder gets 30-year prison term

    Found guilty late last year of attempted second-degree murder, Steven Caro was sentenced to a 30-year prison term on Tuesday.

  • Israeli lawmakers demand clearance of Bedouin encampment

    KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank (Reuters) - Two influential Israeli lawmakers demanded the clearance of a Bedouin encampment near Jerusalem on Monday, reigniting a years-long battle over the site and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defy international pressure. Khan al-Ahmar has been at the heart of a battle over land rights in the West Bank for years, with international bodies including the European Union urging Israel not to evacuate the site and move its inhabitants out by force.

  • U.S. says it will propose new Haiti targets for U.N. sanctions

    The United States said on Tuesday it will propose further targets in Haiti for U.N. sanctions, a move broadly backed by China as the Caribbean country battles cholera and severe food shortages compounded by widespread violence from criminal gangs. The 15-member U.N. Security Council agreed in October to impose an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace or stability of Haiti, naming the country's most powerful gangster as its first target. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also proposed that "a rapid action force" be sent to Haiti to help police combat gangs - a move also requested by Haiti's government.

  • What is the 'Doomsday Clock'?

    STORY: ''It is now 90 seconds to midnight.''How long does humanity have left? The "Doomsday Clock" says we are 90 seconds away from midnight,after atomic scientists reset the predicted point of the world’s annihilation in January 2023."2023 at this point looks pretty dark.’’But what does that really mean? And where did the concept of the "Doomsday Clock" even come from?The "Doomsday Clock" is a symbolic timepiece showing how close the world is to ending.Midnight marks the theoretical point of annihilation.Every year scientists move the hands of the clock closer to or further away from midnight based on their reading of existential threats at that time.Cambridge University’s expert on existential threat Paul Ingram explains."It emerged at the beginning of the Cold War to give a sense of the urgency to achieve nuclear disarmament and to climb out of the abyss that we were facing in the early 1950s. And in more recent times, it has taken on climate change and emerging disruptive technology to give a sense of the the risks, the catastrophic risks that we face as a planet largely through our own deliberate activities."Albert Einstein was among a group of atomic scientists who created the clock back in 1947.These days, a Chicago-based NGO called the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists updates the time annually. A board of scientists and other experts in nuclear technology and climate science, including 13 Nobel laureates, discuss world events and determine where to place the hands of the clock each year.At 90 seconds to midnight, the "Doomsday Clock" is now the closest it has ever been to midnight. ‘‘We've seen the emergence of a new war, invasion of Ukraine, the warnings of nuclear weapons use. We've seen the failure of COP 27 to come up with any serious attempts to curb the activities of the fossil fuel industry. And and we've seen the emergence of new artificial intelligence capabilities, which we still haven't really grasped the full extent of the risks that that has for humanity."When the clock first started ticking, more than 75 years ago, it sat at seven minutes to midnight.In 1991, the clock was the furthest it has ever been from doomsday – at 17 minutes.That was the time when the Cold War ended and the United States and Soviet Union signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty that substantially reduced both countries' nuclear weapons arsenals."If we maintain an addiction to competition and to conflict as a way of managing our social interactions and our interactions with ecosystems, we will perish. I think as the threats go get larger and that we become more aware and we understand them better, there is hope, I think, but we do change our practices and the way we we think and approach these things.''

  • Cowboys K Brett Maher's 1st extra point is blocked vs. 49ers, but he rebounds

    Brett Maher's first kick was blocked, but it might have missed anyway.

  • FDA backs annual COVID vaccine for Americans with strain to be decided midyear

    The Food and Drug Administration is recommending that the U.S. decide each June which SARS-CoV-2 strains to include in an annual fall booster shot.

  • Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees

    House Democrats are itching for a fight with the new GOP majority over who should qualify for committee assignments, tapping Reps. Adam Schiff (Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (Calif.) to sit on the Intelligence Committee in the face of Republican vows to keep them off of the powerful panel. A similar collision is likely to play…

  • LSU student Madison Brooks case: Four people charged in alleged rape before she died after being hit by car

    Deputies arrested four males in connection with the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit and killed by a car. The victim died at a hospital on Jan. 15.

  • ‘Disgruntled’ Farm Worker Accused of Killing 7 in Latest Mass Shooting Horror

    Jeff Chiu / APAt least seven people are dead after yet another mass shooting—this one in Half Moon Bay, California, a small town just south of San Francisco. The shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. at two separate locations, police said. Four victims were found at a mushroom farm off Highway 92, while two more people were killed at another agricultural facility between one and three miles away. A third victim at this second location was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

  • Fatal Memphis traffic stop reminiscent of Rodney King assault, attorney Crump says

    The video of Memphis police beating a Black man who died after a traffic stop on Jan. 7 reminded civil rights attorney Ben Crump of the assault on Rodney King, Crump said after viewing the police bodycam recording with the man's family on Monday. Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old father of a 4-year-old boy, died in the hospital on Jan. 10 of injuries he sustained during his arrest by five officers, all of whom have been fired. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, FBI and Justice Department are investigating the incident in addition to Memphis police and the Shelby County District attorney.

  • Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter thought he ‘was gonna die’ — watch the video

    The 26-year-old man, who met eyes with the Monterey Park shooter before he wrestled a gun from him, says that he was confident he would lose his life.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell says Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in US jail

    Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed the disgraced late US financier Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison, in an interview with a British broadcaster that aired on Monday."I believe that he was murdered," former socialite Maxwell said in the series of jailhouse interviews aired on Britain's TalkTV. "I was shocked.

  • 4 in Georgia charged with cruelty to children, officers say they found family living in filth

    Four people were arrested on child cruelty charges in Floyd County after police found children living in filth.

  • Russians Urged to Keep Kids Indoors—as Wagner’s Freed Convicts Come Home

    ReutersMoscow residents are being bombarded with calls from men identifying themselves as police officers who say all children should be kept inside to protect them from hardened criminals the Wagner Group has set free in the country.That’s according to the news outlet Baza, which reports that numerous residents have complained of receiving the terrifying calls in recent days. They say people identifying themselves as local police officers, and in some cases a mysterious figure named “Major Solo

  • Monterey Park mass shooting breaks promise of Lunar New Year for Asian Americans

    Lunar New Year brings the promise of prosperity, friendship and happiness. But as thousands of Asian Americans celebrated, a gunman broke the promise.