FBI activity at Rep. Cuellar's home part of Azerbaijan probe: reports

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) activity at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Wednesday was related to a federal probe involving several U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan, ABC News and CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

ABC News additionally reported that Cuellar's campaign office was also involved in the FBI activity, and that the FBI had raided both the office and his home, citing a source familiar. The outlet noted that a federal grand jury is investigating the case and that it was not immediately clear if Cuellar is a target of its probe.

Rosanne Hughes, a spokesperson for the FBI's San Antonio office, on Wednesday told The Hill in a statement that "the FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," which is reportedly the neighborhood in which Cuellar lives.

The congressman's office confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday that there was an investigation, but they did not say if any activity was being conducted near where he lived.

"Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation," the statement read. "He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."

The Hill has reached out to Cuellar's office, the FBI and the FBI field office in San Antonio for comment.