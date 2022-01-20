FBI activity reported near home of Rep. Henry Cuellar

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) speaks to reporters after a closed-door House Democratic caucus meeting on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.





The FBI on Wednesday said it was conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" near what was reported to be the Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas).

In a statement to The Hill, Rosanne Hughes, a spokesperson for the FBI's San Antonio office, said authorities were present in a neighborhood in Laredo where Cuellar reportedly lives but would not "provide further comment on an ongoing investigation."

"The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," Hughes said in a statement.

Cuellar's office confirmed to The Hill that an investigation was underway, but did not mention any activity conducted near the lawmakers home.

"Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation," the statement read. "He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."

The Texas Tribune and The Monitor both reported the FBI activity occurring near Cuellar's home. The Monitor reported that agents were seen with cases and other items taken from his home as they went in and out of the residence.