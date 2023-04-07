FBI, Adams Township police arrest juvenile on terrorism, threat charges

Early this morning, agents from the FBI Pittsburgh office and Adams Township police officers arrested a minor who was released to juvenile probation on state charges of terrorism, threats to use a weapon of mass destruction and terrorist threats.

Through the joint investigation, it was determined the juvenile made online threats, according to Adams police.

“These types of threats will always be taken very seriously, and all of our agencies will continue to work together to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately,” Assistant Chief of Police Robert Scanlon said in a news release.

