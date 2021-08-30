FBI agent, New Britain detective justified in fatal January shooting in Hartford’s North End, report concludes

The FBI agent and New Britain police officer who shot and killed a Hartford man in a January shootout while trying to serve a federal arrest warrant in the North End acted in self defense and were justified in their use of deadly force, a months-long investigation concluded this week.

Benecio Vasquez, 34, was shot multiple times in the exchange of gunfire as the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force attempted to take another man into custody on firearms charges the morning of Jan. 6 on Enfield Street.

Although none of the agents or officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras and no footage surfaced of the shooting itself, an exhaustive review of officers’ and witnesses’ accounts led New Haven State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin to conclude that FBI Special Agent Frederick Reeder and New Britain Detective Chris Kiely were both justified in firing on a fleeing Vasquez, according to a nearly 80-page report released Monday morning.

“Investigation has revealed nothing that would contradict their assertions that they discharged their firearms in self-defense and in defense of others,” Griffin concluded. “In his attempt to flee, Vasquez had already shown a disregard for the lives and safety of the officers, and had demonstrated the lengths he was willing to go to avoid capture.”

The complete lack of video of the deadly confrontation also prompted Griffin to recommend state law enforcement leaders adapt their guidelines to require state and local officers who participate in federal task forces to use body-worn cameras, his report found. Although federal agents were barred from wearing body-worn cameras at the time of the incident, the Department of Justice has since announced this summer that it will develop new policies requiring the practice in some instances and Griffin recommended state law enforcement leaders follow those new guidelines closely in setting the rules for local officers on federal task forces.

