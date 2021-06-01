FBI agent charged with attempted murder in December shooting on transit train in DC

An FBI agent who shot a passenger aboard a moving subway train just outside Washington, D.C., in December was charged Tuesday with attempted murder.

Eduardo Valdivia, 37, was also charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to online jail records.

On Dec. 15, Valdivia and the victim allegedly got into a verbal argument aboard a Metrorail car as it approached Medical Center Station, at which point Valdivia fired his gun multiple times, hitting the victim, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The passenger was hospitalized with gunshot wounds but survived.

At the time, the FBI said the shooting was “under investigation,” but provided few details.

In a 911 call obtained by The Washington Post, another passenger said the FBI agent told the victim to “back away.”

“The other gentleman didn’t, dropped his bag, approached him to fight him,” the witness said.