FBI agent details violent digital threats by Whitmer kidnap suspects

Judge Thomas Wilson listens to the first witness, FBI agent Henrik Impola testify during the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot at the Jackson County Circuit Court in Jackson on Feb. 23, 2022.

The FBI agent who told jurors the day before how an investigation into three members of a paramilitary group on trial had unfolded described Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court dozens of threatening digital posts that the defendants had made over several months before being arrested in 2020.

Among the posts were images that said: "I want to commit violence," "By bullet or ballot, restoration of the republic is coming," and "One, two, I'm coming for you," which tagged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who the prosecution said was a target of a kidnapping plot.

Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are on trial, charged with assisting with a larger kidnapping scheme targeting Whitmer. The prosecution also accuses the trio of belonging to a dangerous gang, the Wolverine Watchman, and using weapons while committing a crime.

For much of the morning, prosecutors projected posts onto a screen as Special Agent Henrik Impola described them.

There was a flagged Twitter post, Impola said, from Musico that was removed. It blamed the governor and other politicians for budget problems and called for Whitmer to be hanged "from a noose in a tree for treason against the American people."

There were more posts celebrating the Oklahoma City bombers, domestic terrorists who used a truck to explode the Murrah Federal Building in 1995, destroying a third of the structure, killing 168 people, and injuring more than 680 others.

And other posts described in detail tactics to commit violence, how to select targets, and showing weapons. Several others also referenced the boogaloo, a word the federal agent said was used by extremists intent on sparking a civil war.

The prosecution told jurors in its opening statement it aims to use the defendants' own words against them.

But as Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani built the case against the trio in court, the defense objected, arguing that it was presenting evidence out of context and out of order. Judge Thomas Wilson, however, disagreed and overruled it.

Still, the defense is seeking, as it signaling in its opening statements, to plant seeds of doubt that the men who did the plotting already have been convicted for their crimes in federal court. The federal case resulted in four convictions and two acquittals.

The three men on trial in Jackson are charged with providing material support for terrorism, a felony punishable by up to 20 years, and related charges, but not with participating in the kidnapping scheme involving Whitmer. They are accused of assisting others who did.

Both sides appear to be aiming to capitalize on the earlier convictions.

Jurors may be swayed that the defendants' affiliation with two men who prosecutors said were the ringleaders — Adam Fox and Barry Croft — and have already been convicted and that it's reasonable that the trio joined with them and were part of their plans.

They also could conclude, as the defense attorneys said in their opening, that the suspects are not charged with plotting because they did not break the law, but exercised their rights to associate with others and voice upsetting, but not criminal, views.

