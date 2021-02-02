Two FBI agents shot dead and three others injured while serving child exploitation warrant

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI while serving an arrest warrant in Sunrise, Florida on 2 February, 2021 (AP)

Two FBI agents has been shot dead and three others have been wounded while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in Florida, officials have confirmed.

Two agents were killed during a shooting on Tuesday morning in Sunrise, FBI Miami Public Affairs Specialist Jim Marshall said in a statement. Their identities have not yet been released.

Two wounded agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition, the statement confirmed.

The agency also said that the subject also died in the shooting which happened at around 6.00 am EST.

“A team of law enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case,” the spokesperson said.

According to The Miami Herald, a source said that the suspected gunman is thought to have shot and killed himself following a standoff that lasted several hours, during which he barricaded himself in the home.

Sunrise police department tweeted that there was “currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd" and requested that residents in the community Water Terrace remain in their homes.

Davie police were said to have been at the scene along with the FBI as part of routine protocol and police from other agencies swarmed the area following the shooting.

Following the incident, a large group of police officers was gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were reportedly taken, according to the Associated Press.

Mr Marshall said that the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.

Read More

Protesters march on police barricades after girl, 9, is pepper-sprayed

Police launch appeal 30 years after mother-of-three killed

Trump impeachment briefing says he betrayed country - follow live

Dem impeachment brief: Trump ‘singularly responsible’ for Capitol riot