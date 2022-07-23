FBI agent testifies on Hall meth trafficking case with ties to Mexico

Nick Watson, The Times, Gainesville, Ga.
·2 min read

Jul. 23—An agent assigned to the FBI's major offenders task force detailed a wiretap and years of investigation into a Hall meth trafficking organization "with direct ties to Mexico."

Delfino Magana Madrigal, 35, and Jose Juan Garcia-Chavez, 29, appeared in court Friday, July 22 in a committal hearing on charges of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Madrigal was charged separately with six counts of meth trafficking.

Both prosecutors and attorneys discussed the possibility of the case going into federal court, though nothing has been publicly filed as of Friday, July 22.

Chase Greene, who is assigned to the FBI's major offender task force, took the stand Friday to detail the investigation going back to August 2019.

Greene said 10 people have been arrested in the investigation, which included a wiretap.

Garcia-Chavez was caught in the wiretap through phone calls and text messages to Madrigal discussing purchasing methamphetamine, Greene said.

Madrigal was considered the leader of the network in this area, Greene said.

"He was responsible for receiving methamphetamine from deliveries from Mexico," Greene said. "He arranged a large part of the transactions here in (the) Gainesville/Hall County area."

Walking through the warrants with Assistant District Attorney Shiv Sachdeva, the agent described six drug deals between August 2021 and March.

Five of those deals involved roughly 4 ounces of meth, but the last one was more than a kilogram. During the course of the investigation, Greene estimated there were at least three transactions involving a kilogram or more.

Law enforcement sources estimate a kilogram of meth having a street value of $100,000.

Garcia-Chavez's attorney Graham McKinnon said that law enforcement never found drugs directly tied to his client.

When asked by McKinnon what his role in the organization would be, Greene said Garcia-Chavez was a "runner."

"I believe in one case he said he needed 20 onions," Greene said. "We know from our experience that with drug traffickers, onions usually means ounces."

Madrigal's attorney, Jim Smith, focused many of his questions on the wiretap and search warrants in the case

During the course of the searches at various locations, 8 pounds of methamphetamine were found in addition to $150,000 cash and more than 20 firearms.

Both defense attorneys did not offer any argument on the charges, and Magistrate Court Judge Brian Heck moved all of the charges on to Superior Court.

McKinnon then asked for a bond for his client, saying his client has been in jail since June 23 and has been accepted into a treatment facility.

Heck granted a $20,000 bond for Garcia-Chavez. Due to the severity of the charges, Heck said he could not consider bond for Madrigal.

A third defendant, Jorge Alarcon, waived his hearing through his attorney, Arturo Corso.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Men Indicted After Deadly Migrant Smuggling Operation Left 53 Dead In Texas

    A conviction on one charge could result in life imprisonment or the death penalty.

  • 2 indicted in migrant-smuggling tractor-trailer case that left dozens dead

    Two men have been indicted in the case of a tractor-trailer rig found with 53 dead or dying migrants inside in San Antonio.

  • Biden Aides Back at Climate Drawing Board After Mad Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Hours after Senator Joe Manchin delivered a fatal blow to climate change legislation championed by Joe Biden, White House officials began making plans for the president to take matters into his own hands.Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeB

  • Rivian CEO eyes expansion into broader range of commercial electric vehicles

    Rivian Automotive Inc is planning a broader range of electric commercial vehicles in a variety of shapes and sizes, and expects to be building millions of EVs a year at multiple plants after 2030, Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said. Speaking with Reuters ahead of Thursday's formal unveiling with Amazon of the large EDV-700 delivery van, Scaringe said "there will be a host of other applications in the commercial space" based on the so-called RCV platform that underpins the Amazon van that Rivian is building in Normal, Illinois. "We're thinking about many other aspects of the commercial space outside of last-mile delivery (including) cargo and work vans," Scaringe said.

  • New California gun control law mimics Texas abortion measure

    California punched back Friday against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law and urged other states to follow suit. Newsom stitched the two hot-button topics together in approving a law allowing people to sue anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50-caliber rifles. You cannot sell, you cannot manufacture, you cannot transfer these illegal weapons of war and mass destruction in the state of California.

  • SpaceX rockets past yearly launch record

    STORY: SpaceX's 32nd launch of 2022 using its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket comes as the company races to build a constellation of broadband satellites called Starlink, a largely consumer-based service with hundreds of thousands of internet users."Congrats to SpaceX team on record number of launches!" Musk, SpaceX's chief executive, tweeted after the mission, which deployed 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.The mission took off from the company's California launchsite at the Vandenberg Space Force Base. SpaceX so far has launched nearly 3,000 Starlink satellites to space.Friday's mission keeps SpaceX on pace to reach its goal of 52 orbital missions by year's end, nearly doubling its annual launch cadence with the reusable Falcon 9 that SpaceX says can be reflown up to 15 times.A majority of those missions have been, and are scheduled to be in-house Starlink missions.The company, founded by Musk in 2002 to normalize interplanetary travel, has in recent months shifted its focus from manufacturing Falcon 9 rockets to managing a fleet of those already built, investing heavily in infrastructure for refurbishing boosters under speedy timelines.The company has applied the same strategy to its fleet of reusable Crew Dragons - gumdrop-shaped spacecraft that launch atop the Falcon 9 and ferry humans to orbit and the International Space Station.

  • California’s Newsom signs gun-control bill modeled on controversial Texas abortion left in place by the U.S. Supreme Court

    "You cannot sell, you cannot manufacture, you cannot transfer these illegal weapons of war and mass destruction in the state of California. And if you do, there are 40 million people that can collect $10,000 from you," says the Democratic governor.

  • Amazon's ginormous retail business is being priced at 'virtually zero value,' making the stock 'attractive': Analyst

    Amazon gets a bullish take ahead of the company's earnings. Here's why.

  • California takes swipe at Texas abortion law by allowing private lawsuits in gun cases

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a law that would allow private citizens to sue people who sell, manufacture or distribute assault weapons and guns made at home to avoid tracing. The law is a swipe at a Texas law that allows individuals to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an illegal abortion in the state. Newsom, a Democrat who has been mentioned as a possible presidential contender, signed the legislation on the same day he released an ad in Texas criticizing the state's reproductive rights policies.

  • Amazon's Rivian-made electric vans are now delivering in some US cities

    Amazon is now using Rivian's electric delivery vans across the US, including in cities like Chicago, Dallas and San Diego.

  • Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine block Google search engine

    In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), accused Google of promoting "violence against all Russians" and said that its "handlers from the U.S. government" were to blame. "If Google stops pursuing its criminal policy and returns to the mainstream of law, morality and common sense, there will be no obstacles to its work," he said. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Record heat leads to more air conditioning, creating a depressing loop

    The record summer heat scorching the U.S. and Europe is illustrating the drastic need for action on climate change, even as the high temperatures are likely to increase the production of energy and greenhouse gasses contributing to global warming. The heat is killing people, energy grids are getting overwhelmed, and more people in more places…

  • My Western Road Trip Turned Into the Apocalypse

    Courtesy of Dale MaharidgeAfter too long in New York City, I was eager to take my new hybrid from California into the intermountain West. It sounded like a great road trip. Instead it turned out to be a drive into the apocalypse.Ominous signs appeared when I crossed the Sierra and passed through the town of Fallon, Nevada, on U.S. Highway 50, the “loneliest road in America.” On one side of a storefront church were placards: “TRUST JESUS” and “WARNING /REPENT/Luke 13:3.” The opposite wall had a p

  • West Virginia man, charged with beating sister who woke up from 2-year coma, dies

    A West Virginia man charged last week with brutally beating his sister, who awoke from a two-year coma and named him as her assailant, has died, according to officials.

  • Disney World descends into chaos as 2 families brawl in huge Magic Kingdom fight

    Two families brawled at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, after a dispute in line at a Fantasyland attraction escalated into violence.

  • One person arrested after protesters harass ex-DC Police officer Michael Fanone

    Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who was assaulted by the mob attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was harassed by protesters on Thursday night after he attended a hearing held by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. Multiple videos posted on Twitter show a group following Fanone and asking him antagonistic…

  • 3 people charged in home-invasion murder. Police also charged the man defending his home

    Gainesville police arrested two men who were charged with first-degree premeditated murder. They also charged a man defending his home. during an invasion.

  • Mystery shrouds colossal Brink's heist at I-5 truck stop: Who stole millions in gems, gold?

    It took just 27 minutes to steal tens of millions in jewelry and gemstones from a Brink's trailer in Lebec, Calif.

  • Video shows a mass brawl between 2 families visiting Disney World after a queue dispute at Magic Kingdom, say reports

    Men and women from two families brawled at Florida's Disney World. One person was hospitalized, and three were arrested, said the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orlando.

  • 23-Year-Old Black Man Shot 'Execution-Style' By California Police

    A 23-year-old man was fatally shot while running from the San Bernardino police in California.