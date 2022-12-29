FBI agents arrest man accused of trying to sell cocaine to confidential source

Dec. 29—A man who authorities believe was working for the Gulf Cartel when he allegedly tried to sell more than 13 pounds of cocaine to a confidential source working with federal authorities will make his second court appearance in federal court Friday.

Jose Enrique Chacon, age and address unknown, is charged with one count of possession and conspiracy with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to a federal criminal complaint, FBI agents on December 2022 began investigating Chacon under the suspicion that he was selling cocaine on behalf of Gulf Cartel. On Dec. 23, Chacon spoke with a confidential source and said he was willing to sell kilos of cocaine for $13,000.

Chacon offered to show the confidential source the cocaine, and the two agreed to meet at Lowes near Ruben M. Torres Boulevard in Brownsville, the federal criminal complaint reads.

"FBI agents activated a recording device and gave it to the confidential source," the federal criminal complaint stated.

According to the federal criminal complaint, after Chacon showed the cocaine to the confidential source, the source told Chacon to follow him to another location, where they would meet up with another person who had the money.

The two met at a Stripes store located at Morrison and McAllen roads, parking near the gas pumps.

"FBI agents then approached vehicle and arrested Chacon," the federal criminal complaint stated.

The agents found a backpack in the backseat of the vehicle that contained five wrapped bundles of what appeared to be cocaine.

Chacon and the suspected drugs were transported to the Brownsville FBI office, where the agents tested one of the bundles and it was positive for cocaine, the federal criminal complaint reads.

The bundles contained 5,943 grams or 13.10 pounds of cocaine.

Chacon was read his notice of rights and told the agents he did not want to speak with them without a lawyer present, the federal criminal complaint said.

According to federal records, Chacon is being held in custody without bond.