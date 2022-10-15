FBI: Agents arrest man found in possession of child pornography

Oct. 14—Federal agents arrested a man at his Cameron County home on a charge of being in possession of child pornography.

A federal criminal complaint reads that FBI agents went to the home of Juan Francisco Meza Chavez, age an address unknown, Oct. 13, where they executed a search warrant and Meza admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography online using his LG Cellular phone and another electronic cellular device manufactured outside the United States.

Federal agents went to his home after investigation that linked Meza to downloading images of child pornography, officials said. When questioned by agents, Meza also admitted to deleting some of the files he had downloaded after watching them, the federal criminal complaint states.

Meza told the agents the last time he viewed the pornography was two days prior to Oct. 13, officials said.He was shown some videos that were associated with his account, and he told the agents he had downloaded them at viewed them at his residence, the federal criminal complaint read.

The cellphone he used to watch the child pornography was found in his room, officials said.

Meza appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan, who ordered he be held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.