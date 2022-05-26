FBI agents in Brookfield, assisted by local officers

BROOKFIELD - The FBI is conducting an investigation in Brookfield, which apparently unfolded early Thursday.

Police Chief Michael Blanchard said officers from the department were assisting federal agents in, "conducting court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation."

Blanchard declined to say where the investigation was taking place. On social media, residents indicated they saw agents at a home on Gay Road about 6 a.m.

