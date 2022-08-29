FBI agents complete review of Mar-a-Lago documents

The Justice Department says the FBI has completed its review of materials seized from Mar-a-Lago. This may impact former President Donald Trump's efforts to have a "special master" appointed to review the evidence taken from his home. Meanwhile, the office of the Director of National Intelligence announced it will assess whether the classified documents pose a risk to national security. CBS News' Robert Costa and Jeff Pegues discuss.

  • DOJ says "limited set" of Mar-a-Lago materials could be covered by attorney-client privilege

    The Justice Department has completed its review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, saying it found a "limited set" of materials that could be covered under attorney-client privilege. Former President Donald Trump is asking for a federal judge to appoint a special master to oversee a review of those documents, and the judge has indicated she will approve the request. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga breaks down what this means for the investigation.

  • DOJ completes review of Trump documents

    While former President Donald Trump's legal team pushes for specical master oversight, the Department of Justice completed its review of the documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago. (Aug. 29)

  • White House: Intelligence review of Trump document risk is 'appropriate'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Monday said it is "appropriate" that the U.S. intelligence community is reviewing potential national security risks if former President Donald Trump took ultra-sensitive material to his residence after his term ended. The White House is not involved in that probe of materials recovered during a search of Trump's Florida residence, the Biden administration said. National Intelligence Director (DNI) Avril Haines said in a letter to lawmakers on Friday that her office is working with the Justice Department to "facilitate a classification review" of documents including those recovered during the Aug. 8 search of Trump's Florida residence Mar-a-Lago.

  • Mar-a-Lago Search Turned Up Potentially Privileged Documents, DOJ Says

    A Justice Department team has withheld from investigators some documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home because they might include information protected by attorney-client privilege, the agency said.

  • DOJ says that 'efforts were likely taken to obstruct' its investigation into Trump's handling of government records

    The DOJ said in a new court filing that Trump has no right to request a "special master" because records seized from Mar-a-Lago "don't belong to him."

  • FBI reviews records seized by Trump and identifies potentially privileged files

    Justice department’s move could undermine former president’s request to have a special master filter the documents

