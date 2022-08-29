FBI agents complete review of Mar-a-Lago documents

Yahoo Entertainment

On The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Monday, O’Donnell railed against Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for predicting violence in the streets if former President Donald Trump is indicted for illegally taking highly classified documents with him to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida when he left office. Over the weekend, Graham told Fox News that supporters of the former president would riot if that were to happen. “Well, Lindsey Graham has hit rock bottom,” O’Donnell said. “Rock bottom is the sad term that AA uses for the spot where people who drink too much have to find themselves before they can help themselves or be helped. But there is no cure for what has sunk Lindsey Graham to his own very dangerous rock bottom.” O’Donnell also recalled Graham’s repeated condemnation of Trump’s rhetoric when they were running against each other for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. “To understand how low Lindsey Graham’s rock bottom is tonight, remember where Lindsey Graham stood when he was running against Donald Trump for president in 2016,” O’Donnell said before showing a clip of Graham on CNN in 2016 saying of Trump, “He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. He doesn’t represent my party.” And O’Donnell believes Graham is wrong about the willingness of the vast majority of Trump supporters to go out and commit political violence. “Lindsey Graham is also lying about Trump supporters, and he is insulting them,” O’Donnell said. “If Donald Trump is indicted, 74 million Trump supporters will do exactly what they did when Donald Trump lost the election: nothing.”