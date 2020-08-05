FBI agents raid YouTuber Jake Paul’s California mansion

The FBI served a search warrant at YouTube celebrity Jake Paul’s Calabasas mansion on Wednesday in California, multiple media outlets report.

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned,” the FBI said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times.

McClatchy News has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Paul threw a party on July 11 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, McClatchy News previously reported.

“They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning,” said Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub, KTTV reported.

Paul was also charged for criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly in June for allegedly participating in a May 30 riot at the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall in Arizona, Scottsdale police said.

The rioting incident led to at least 20 arrests and $46,000 of property was recovered, police said in a Facebook post.

Paul has denied involvement in looting at the mall.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona,” Paul wrote on Twitter, adding that he doesn’t “condone violence, looting or breaking the law.”

The looting wasn’t connected to the Black Lives Matter movement, The New York Times reported.