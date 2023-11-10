FBI agents seized New York mayor's electronic devices, NY Times reports

NEW YORK (Reuters) -FBI agents seized New York City Mayor Eric Adams' electronic devices earlier this week, days after a raid on the home of his chief campaign fundraiser, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The devices - at least two cellphones and an iPad - were returned to Adams within a matter of days, the Times said.

Federal authorities are conducting an investigation into whether his 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with a Brooklyn construction company and the Turkish government to funnel foreign money into the campaign through a straw donor scheme, the New York Times has reported.

The FBI and Adams' office did not immediately return requests for comment about Friday's reports that his electronic devices had been seized.

Adams, a Democrat, had traveled to Washington on Thursday for meetings with U.S. government officials about the city's shelter crisis for asylum seekers and other recently arrived migrants, but abruptly canceled those meetings to return to New York.

(Reporting by Julia Harte in New York and Jasper Ward in Washington)