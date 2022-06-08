FBI agents serve a federal search warrant at Lafayette home, leading to one arrest

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Early Wednesday morning, FBI agents served a federal search warrant at at Fourth Street home in Lafayette.

This led to one arrest.

“We executed a federal search warrant at that home. Ultimately one person was arrested on local charges by LPD,” said Chris Bavender, FBI’s public affairs specialist.

“No federal charge related to that arrest.”

The Journal & Courier reached out to the Lafayette Police Department for a comment regarding the arrest.

LPD Sergeant Justin Hartman informed the Journal & Courier that LPD was unable to provide any additional information midafternoon Wednesday regarding the arrest, since the situation was still being investigated by the FBI.

Bavender provided no further information regarding the search warrant or the arres.

The Journal & Courier will update this article as more information is provided.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: FBI agents serve federal search warrant in Lafayette; 1 arrest