FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home,” but wouldn’t elaborate.

FBI agents outside the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington on Oct. 19, 2021. (Laura Strickler / NBC News)

Deripaska is a billionaire oil tycoon with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and officials who were sanctioned by the Treasury Department in April 2018.

A press release announcing the sanctions said Deripaska has been investigated for money laundering and accused of “threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering.”

He sued the U.S. over the sanctions, but a federal court judge dismissed the case in June.

NBC News reported in 2018 that Deripaska had been repeatedly denied a visa to enter the United States over his alleged ties to organized crime. But the Russian government had recently given Deripaska diplomatic status, allowing him to enter the country with immunity, several current and former U.S. officials said at the time.