FBI announces arrest of ‘Route 91 Bandit,’ accused of multiple bank robberies across New England

Authorities announced Thursday afternoon they’ve arrested the “Route 91 Bandit,” who is allegedly responsible for several bank robberies around New England.

Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts was taken into custody at his home without incident, charged with robbing a bank in Connecticut earlier this year, according to the FBI. He appeared before a judge in Hartford and was ordered detained.

Law enforcement officials say Dziczek is a suspect in connection with 14 bank robberies and one attempted robbery in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont between September 2021 and August 2022.

On May 26, 2022, police say Dziczek entered a Peoples United Bank in Plainville, Connecticut and handed a teller a note stating, “I have a gun. Don’t call 911. Don’t set off any alarms.” The teller handed over the money, but Dziczek allegedly became angry when she didn’t have any more, according to officials. Police say Dziczek then pulled what appeared to be a gun from his pocket and told the teller, “I have a gun...don’t be a hero.”

After taking the cash, Dziczek allegedly removed some of the paper wrappers from the stolen money and fled the scene. Plainville Police were able to use DNA evidence from the discarded wrappers and DNA from a Red Bull energy drink Dziczek was seen drinking out of at a Springfield casino in October to connect him to the robbery, authorities say.

The investigation is still active and ongoing according to FBI officials. The charge of bank robbery carries a maximum term of 20 years imprisonment.

#BREAKING: The #FBI has arrested the bank robbery suspect initially dubbed the "Route 91 Bandit." He is Taylor Dziczek of Chicopee, MA, & today we took him into custody without incident on a charge brought by @USAO_CT.

