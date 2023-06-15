FBI announces arrests of two individuals from Worcester for alleged roles in January 6th

The FBI Boston Division announces the arrests of two Massachusetts residents for their alleged roles in the breach of the U.S. Capitol back on January 6th 2021.

Long Duong, aka Jimmy Hoang Duong, 54, and Julie Miller, aka Hong Ngo, 51, both of Worcester, were taken into custody on Tuesday pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia.

The FBI used geolocation data to track Duong’s and Miller’s phones during the time of the Capital Riot and agents placed both of their devices inside the U.S. Capitol between approximately 2:49 p.m. and 5:04 p.m.

Miller told authorities on Tuesday that she and Duong were roommates when they traveled together to Washington D.C. for a vacation in January 2021 and had decided to attend former President Donal Trump’s rally. According to authorities, Miller admitted she and Duong entered the Capital building together but stated she nor Duong engaged in any violence or acts of vandalism.

On Thursday Duong spoke with authorities and acknowledged that he and Miller were inside the Capitol building during the riot and identified himself and Miller and photos inside the Senate Parliamentarian’s private office suite.

In the screenshot images below, Duong is identified in the photos with a green circle and Miller is identified with a red circle, according to the criminal complaint documents.

Based on the foregoing investigation, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia announced Duong and Miller are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

These arrests bring the total number of individuals charged by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol to 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

