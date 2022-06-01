FBI arrest California man in connection with death threat against Kiel Area School District staff member

KIEL – The FBI arrested a 34-year-old man in California Tuesday in connection with threats against a Kiel Area School District staff member.

The arrest is not related to the bomb threats against Kiel Area School District and the city of Kiel, police said.

According to the Kiel Police Department, the 34-year-old man from Oceanside, California, was arrested after an investigation by the department's school resource officer with FBI assistance following a threat to kill the staff member.

The man will be referred criminal charges in Wisconsin as well as federal charges in a separate FBI investigation unrelated to the threat in Kiel.

The FBI and Wisconsin Department of Justice continue to assist Kiel police in investigating five bomb threats that have arisen in the past week, as well as other threats against Kiel Area School District Staff members, police said.

The threats came after a sexual harassment investigation stemming from a complaint against three eighth graders who used another student's incorrect pronouns. The three students' parents, who are represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, have asked the school to drop the complaint. WILL condemned the bomb threats Monday via Twitter.

Kiel Police Department Chief Dave Funkhouser said no additional information will be released at this time.

