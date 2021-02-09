FBI arrest Iron Youth member who said he’d do anything for Neo-Nazis

The group has been described as ‘white racially motivated violent’ extremists

A 20-year-old neo-Nazi has been busted by Federal authorities on a gun charge after his plot to target Jewish people in a killing spree was uncovered.

The arrest of Christian Michael Mackey of Grand Prairie, Texas, was the result of an investigation into a white nationalist group called Iron Youth, which extremists across the nation use to connect via Instagram, The Huffington Post reports. According to a criminal complaint by the FBI, Mackey was “apparently intent on killing members of the Jewish faith.”

Mackey regularly used social media to spew hateful rhetoric, such as “the need and desire for killing others.” On Instagram, he said he liked “control and killing,”

In a 2019 post, he allegedly described himself as a “radical jew slayer,” according to authorities. In December he unknowingly told an undercover agent that he was “willing to do whatever it takes … if you drop me off back at my house and the feds are there waiting … I’m ready to do whatever I need to do … either to aide or defend whatever is in this movement or myself.”

That encounter was recorded by the FBI, according to the report.

Mackey reportedly told this same undercover agent that he wanted to sell his rifle to get another weapon. The agent agreed to facilitate the sale and set up Mackey with a buyer who was a paid FBI source and a felon.

“During the exchange,” the FBI special agent wrote in a complaint, “Mackey asked the FBI Source if she was ‘based,’ a term widely used in white-supremacist circles to mean having white-supremacist ideology.”

After the sale, he was arrested and charged with unlawful sale of a firearm.

If convicted, Mackey faces 10 years in federal prison.

The FBI called Iron Youth a “White Racially Motivated Violent Extremist (WRMVE) group.”

