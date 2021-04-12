FBI arrest man over alleged Amazon centre bomb plot

·3 min read
The AWS logo hangs suspended from a ceiling, lit dramatically from below
The AWS logo hangs suspended from a ceiling, lit dramatically from below

US authorities have arrested a man who allegedly plotted to bomb an Amazon data centre, which he believed would "kill off about 70% of the internet".

Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, was arrested after receiving a dud explosive device from an undercover FBI agent, and was charged with a malicious attempt to destroy a building with an explosive,

He came to the FBI's attention after somebody reported his online posts.

If convicted, Mr Pendley could face up to 20 years in prison.

According to investigators, Mr Pendley's main goal was to damage Amazon's web server network.

He believed that there were 24 buildings that "run 70% of the internet", including services used by the CIA and FBI, according to a conversation detailed in the criminal complaint against him.

Damaging them would frustrate the "oligarchy" - or small group of elites - in power in the United States, he believed.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) does play a hugely important role in the modern internet, hosting and processing the information behind many popular online services and websites.

Outages caused by a problem at one centre tend to knock services offline for several hours at most, and often for a limited number of people or for specific sites.

For example, in 2017, a major fault at one US AWS centre knocked sites such as Quora and Trello offline for several hours. And even the total loss by fire of a European data centre earlier this year - which disrupted an estimated 3.6 million websites including government portals across Europe - went unnoticed by many internet users.

From Capitol Riot to C-4

Mr Pendley attended the Capitol Riots of 6 January, investigators found, having driven from Texas to Washington DC. Investigators said he told friends he had brought an assault rifle with him, but left it in his car - and also that although he reached the windows of the Capitol building, he did not enter it.

Two days after that event, a "concerned citizen" reported Mr Pendley's posts on a militia website - where he went by the name of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine - to the FBI.

"We are indebted to the concerned citizen who came forward to report the defendant's alarming online rhetoric. In flagging his posts to the FBI, this individual may have saved the lives of a number of tech workers," acting US attorney Prerak Shah said in a statement.

The posts from "Dionysus" that sparked concern spoke of his desire to "conduct a little experiment," which he said would be dangerous and "draw a lot of heat" and could be "dangerous". Asked by another user what the result would be, he responded, "death", according to the court documents.

The FBI managed to uncover Dionysus's email address, and link that to his Facebook account and real-world identity.

In late January, Mr Pendley began using the encrypted messaging app Signal to detail his plans to bomb an AWS facility - but the recipient of those messages was a confidential FBI informant, investigators said.

Over the course of February, Mr Pendley shared his plans, including the type of explosive he sought, potential targets, and maps.

On 31 March, the confidant introduced Pendley to a supposed explosives supplier - who was actually an undercover member of the FBI. His plan at this point, according to a recorded conversation, was to attack three Amazon buildings clustered close together.

On 8 April, at the handover of the supposed explosives, the undercover FBI employee showed Mr Pendley boxes he claimed were C-4 weapons-grade explosives, and showed him how to arm and detonate them. After Mr Pendley took the devices and placed them in his car, he was arrested by the FBI.

Mr Pendley made an initial court appearance on Friday, and remains in custody.

Recommended Stories

  • 3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Hartford

    Police say the child was inside a car in Hartford along with his mother, two brothers and sisters, and a man believed to be the intended target.

  • Time to party? Events industry still uncertain about COVID

    Although weddings and other big celebrations are going back on the calendar in the U.S., business owners who make those events happen expect a slow recovery from the impact of COVID-19. Lauren Schaefer is getting more inquiries about her wedding coordination services now that President Joe Biden has sped up the timetable for all adults to be eligible for vaccinations. Schaefer’s company, The Get Together Events Co., does business in New York, Chicago and Nashville and has booked 60 weddings for this year, close to the 69 she did in 2019.

  • Czech foreign minister fired in government reshuffle

    Czech Republic’s foreign minister was fired Monday in a government reshuffle less than six months before the parliamentary election. The move came after Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek failed to beat Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who was reelected as the leader of the Social Democrats at their party congress last week. The leftist Social Democrats are a junior party in the coalition government dominated by Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s centrist ANO (YES) movement.

  • Mom: Minnesota Cops Killed Son After Stopping Him on an Air-Freshener Violation

    Wright Family/HandoutPolice in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center fatally shot a Black 20-year-old man during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, setting off a string of violent protests amid tensions over the Derek Chauvin murder trial. The victim’s mother spent much of Sunday afternoon at the scene of the fatal shooting, pleading with officers to remove the body of her son, Daunte Wright, from the pavement. Hours after the shooting, hundreds of residents surrounded the police headquarters and clashed with police, who responded with tear gas and flashbangs reminiscent of last summer’s protests after the police death of George Floyd. “He got out of the car, and his girlfriend said they shot him,” Katie Wright said, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “He got back in the car, and he drove away and crashed and now he’s dead on the ground since 1:47... Nobody will tell us anything. Nobody will talk to us... I said please take my son off the ground.”Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott also identified Wright as the victim of Sunday’s incident. On Sunday night, Elliott called the shooting “tragic” and urged both police and protesters to remain peaceful.“Our hearts are with his family, and with all those in our community impacted by this tragedy,” Elliott tweeted. “While we await additional information from the BCA who is leading the investigation, we continue to ask that members of our community gathering do so peacefully, amid our calls for transparency and accountability.”The Brooklyn Center Police Department said the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m., after officers initiated a stop for a traffic violation. Wright’s mother said that during the stop, her son called her to tell her he had been pulled over because an air freshener was allegedly hanging in his rear-view mirror—which is an offense in Minnesota. Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, 20, describes the phone call with her son as he was pulled over. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/3lz5jncTuc— Chris Hrapsky (@ChrisHrapsky) April 12, 2021 “He called me at about 1:30. He said he was getting pulled over by the police. And I said ‘Why you getting pulled over?’ And he said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from his rear-view mirror. I said, ‘OK take them down,’” Wright said, adding that she could hear a scuffle break out and someone yelling, “Daunte, don’t run.” When she called back, her son was dead.Police say that during a name check, they discovered Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant. As they tried to take him into custody, cops said Wright re-entered his car—prompting an officer to discharge his weapon. Wright then drove several blocks before “striking another vehicle,” police said in a press release. “Officers in pursuit and responding medical personnel attempting life-saving measures, but the person died at the scene.”Police also noted that a female passenger who was in the car was injured during the crash and she was transported to another hospital. The occupants of the other car were unharmed. It is not immediately clear why police opened fire or if Wright was presumed to be armed, or what the arrest warrant was for.Wright also had previous run-ins with law enforcement. According to court records, he was charged with a petty misdemeanor twice in August 2019—once for selling marijuana and another for disorderly conduct. In February, however, Wright was charged with aggravated robbery. He was released conditionally, according to jail records.Protests then broke out despite Wright’s family pleading for calm. By nightfall, police fired rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets, and flashbangs at around 500 protesters who had gathered near the Brooklyn Center police headquarters and defaced the signage. Brooklyn Center also issued a 6 a.m. curfew in an attempt to curtail the violence, but that effort was largely unsuccessful after many of the protesters retreated into nearby residential areas, according to the Star Tribune. This is #DaunteWright and his son Duante Wright Jr. Earlier today Duante Sr. was shot to death during a traffic stop reportedly about an air freshener obstructing a mirror.He was 20 years old and killed by a Brooklyn Center Police Officer in MN. He was unarmed. pic.twitter.com/p3VOOiaLK8— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) April 12, 2021 Around midnight, National Guard troops tried to secure the area as looters stormed a nearby Walmart store. Local media reports that many nearby businesses, including a Foot Locker and New York clothing store, were damaged in the ensuing violence. Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, alongside State Patrol and Hennepin County officers, said early Monday that the Guard presence would remain “robust” for the next “two or three days.”Wright’s mother called for calm, telling the gathering crowds: “All the violence, if it keeps going it’s only going to be about the violence. We need it to be about why my son got shot for no reason. We need to make sure it’s about him and not about smashing police cars, because that’s not going to bring my son back.”By early morning, the protests had spread to southern Minneapolis and were gaining strength in numbers ahead of first light. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he is “closely monitoring” events and Brooklyn Center Mayor Elliott called on police to avoid using force against peaceful protesters. “A difficult night in Minnesota. We mourn with Daunte Wright’s family as another Black man’s life is lost at the hands of law enforcement,” Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith tweeted Monday.The shooting was also brought up Monday before court began in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes before he died during a May 2020 arrest over a counterfeit bill. Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense attorney, requested to sequester the 12-person jury, stating that Sunday’s shooting could have hindered their ability to make an impartial decision about his client’s fate.Judge Peter Cahill, however, denied the motion after highlighting that while there is “civil unrest and maybe some of the jurors did hear about it,” the cases are unrelated and there has been no evidence of jury-tampering. Brooklyn Center Community Schools have pivoted to remote learning on Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent Carly Baker wrote on the school’s website. “I haven’t entirely processed the tragedy that took place in our community and I’m prioritizing the safety and well-being of our students, families, staff members, and community members,” he added.The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota on Monday demanded an “immediate, transparent and independent investigation by an outside agency,” adding that the body-camera footage belonging to all the officers involved in the shooting should be released immediately. The group also called that the names of the officers be released. “We have concerns that police appear to have used dangling air fresheners as an excuse for making a pretextual stop, something police do too often to target Black people,” the ACLU of Minnesota tweeted. For Wright’s family, however, the initial shock of losing the 20-year-old, whom they describe as a new father who had a whole life ahead of him,” is still overwhelming. “We just want people to know Daunte was a good kid,” the family said in a statement. “He loved being a father to Daunte Jr.”“Daunte had a smile to make anyone’s heart melt. He was definitely a jokester, he loved to joke with people, especially his brothers and sisters,” the family added. “He did not deserve this,” the family added.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Prince Charles breaks the royal family's public silence after Prince Philip's death: 'I miss my father enormously'

    The Prince of Wales is the first of Queen and Prince Philip's four children to share a statement after the death of their father.

  • Six-figure winning lottery jackpot waiting for lucky person who bought ticket in SC

    The odds of winning the jackpot were 1-in-501,942, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Who’s still available for Panthers after Bruins land Hall?

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • Could public money finance private-school discrimination, religion and fake history?

    If states can't control what's taught with taxpayer money, the upshot could be ending charter schools and public funds for private tuition altogether.

  • Fed's Powell sees US boom ahead, with COVID still a risk

    Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to CBS' “60 Minutes," also said that he doesn't expect to raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate, currently pegged at nearly zero, this year. “We feel like we’re at a place where the economy’s about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly,” Powell said. In the wide-ranging interview, Powell said that the Fed is closely studying the development of a digital dollar, but hasn't yet made a decision on whether to proceed.

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • Angels wait out long rain delay and long review, then are crushed by Blue Jays

    The Angels waited out a rain delay that pushed back the first pitch by more than 2½ hours and then were crushed 15-1 by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

  • Clippers get defensive late to turn back Pistons

    Marcus Morris had 33 points and Paul George added 32 to lead the Clippers to a victory over Detroit that wasn't secured until a late push on defense.

  • Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

    The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

  • Bluffton-grown Bryson Nimmer ready for ‘hometown event’ in Hilton Head Heritage debut

    Unlike the other contenders, he’s grown up 20 minutes from the world-renowned course.

  • McConnell praises Biden's response to Myanmar coup

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime advocate of democracy in Myanmar, told Politico Monday the Biden administration is "trying to do the right thing" in responding to the Myanmar military coup.What he's saying: "On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something that I’ve been happy about," McConnell said. "But in this area, I think their instincts are good. I think they’re trying to do the right thing."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: President Biden has consulted McConnell on the U.S.' response to the takeover in Myanmar, which has led police and military to kill over 700 people since February, Politico reports. The Republican senator, an ally to Myanmar's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called on the Biden administration to address the coup at the United Nations Security Council to ensure international attention.“Our ability to influence this from halfway around the world is limited,” he said. “But we do have tools.”"The lion share of the burden is on the State Department and the administration," he added. "But in any way that congressional action needs to be a part of this: Count me in."A former top State Department official who used to work with McConnell's staff told Politico McConnell has been "frustrated at times that, on both sides of the aisle, the White House and the State Department hasn't always come up with effective Burma policies."The big picture: The Biden administration has meted out a number of sanctions on Myanmar military officials in response, suspending trade engagement and imposing export controls.But the violence hasn't abated in Myanmar. On Saturday, security forces killed at least 82 pro-democracy protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.Go deeper: UN envoy says "a bloodbath is imminent" in MyanmarMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cyclone Seroja: Storm leaves trail of damage in Western Australia

    Strong winds tore across the state on Sunday and Monday, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said he quit days before the Derek Chauvin trial because he thinks protesters will 'burn the city down' no matter the case's outcome

    The former sergeant told Insider that he believed there would be rioting at the close of Chauvin's murder trial and that he feared getting killed.

  • People on the Caribbean island where a volcano went off are being evacuated on cruise ships - but not without a COVID-19 vaccine

    The evacuees most have received a vaccination before they board the cruise ships, the prime minister has said.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said Derek Chauvin violated protocol kneeling on George Floyd's neck, but he doesn't think the officer committed a crime

    The former officer, who spoke with Insider on condition of anonymity, said he believed Floyd died of a drug overdose.