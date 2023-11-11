FBI arrests 5 in Rochester on meth charges: What we know

ROCHESTER — Five people have been charged with possession and distribution of methamphetamine after the FBI made arrests in the city Nov. 2 at multiple locations.

The agents' activity in Rochester drew responses from concerned citizens in social media.

Indictments were issued to Felix Urrutia, Haley Cahill, Monty Granger, Edward Deal III, and Michelle Fredette-Chatman, all without any further identifying information such as ages or addresses. Kristen Setera, spokesperson for the FBI in northern New England, confirmed the arrests and provided the indictments.

Rochester police assisted federal agents with traffic control as five arrests were made related to drug possession and distribution Nov. 2, 2023.

Urrutia is charged with four counts of distribution of methamphetamine with dates cited from July to October 2023, as well as conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute.

Granger is facing three counts of distribution in multiple time periods ending in October as well as one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute.

Fredette-Chatman is facing one count of distribution in October and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute.

Cahill and Deal are charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Jessica Kuron, spokesperson for the U.S. District Court in Concord, which is the prosecuting agency, said limited information can be released. She said files in the case are sealed and that is often done to protect sources or law enforcement officers.

"If the cases go to trial, or if the individuals plead guilty, we may be able to release more information at a later date," she said.

Rochester police Chief Gary Boudreau was asked about the concern in the community.

"The Rochester Police Department was fully aware and involved with our federal partners," he said. "The arrests made by federal officers were a step forward in making Rochester and surrounding community safer, the execution of operations was handled very professionally."

Rochester police Capt. Todd Pinkham said city police assisted federal agents at three locations with traffic control.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: FBI arrests 5 in Rochester NH on meth charges