FBI arrests ex-Punahou coach for alleged child sex crimes

Feb. 2—A longtime girls' basketball coach and educator, who settled civil suits accusing him of grooming and sexually assaulting his players in 2021, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation this morning.

"Today, The FBI arrested Dwayne Yuen at his home on federal charges related to the possession of child sex abuse material," said James Curry, spokesperson for the FBI's Honolulu Field Office.

"It is believed Yuen contacted his victims in person and via electronic communications, engaging in the illegal activity for years, as far back as 2004. Although Yuen resided on Oahu, he may have traveled to other islands and locations while coaching basketball throughout the years," according to a website set up by the FBI for victims to visit and contact investigators.

In August 2021, Punahou School and former students who sued the school and Yuen during his time as girls' basketball coach alleging sexual assault and abuse, settled out of court.

The former students, three named women who were underage student-athletes in the mid-2000s and two anonymous victims, accused Yuen of grooming them and abusing them.

The settlement amount was never disclosed but the statement from Punahou at the time included an apology from the school.

The FBI is asking anyone who believes they were victimized by Yuen to call 808-673-2719, email yueninvestigation@fbi.gov or visit www.fbi.gov/yueninvestigation. The website includes a questionnaire and contact info.

"Based on the responses provided, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information. All identities of victims will be kept confidential," according to the website.